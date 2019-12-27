Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.07.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $59.01. 227,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $3,106,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 419,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,205,000 after buying an additional 297,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

