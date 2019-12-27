Warburg Research Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €48.33 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €63.30 ($73.60) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.52 ($62.23).

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €59.75 ($69.48) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €30.20 ($35.12) and a 1 year high of €59.80 ($69.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.84.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

