Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 63.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 139,545 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. 280,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

