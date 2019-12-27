Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $158.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.41.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.58 and a beta of 1.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $1,690,465. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,366,775,000 after acquiring an additional 247,798 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,283,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,403,000 after purchasing an additional 92,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $258,055,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,174,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $95,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

