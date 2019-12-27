Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $158.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.41.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.58 and a beta of 1.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $100.13.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $1,690,465. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,366,775,000 after acquiring an additional 247,798 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,283,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,403,000 after purchasing an additional 92,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $258,055,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,174,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $95,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
