Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.24. Western Forest Products shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 354,202 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEF shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of $457.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.44.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$165.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc will post 0.0903586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -281.25%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

