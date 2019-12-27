Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,121.78

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,121.78 and traded as high as $1,199.00. Workspace Group shares last traded at $1,198.00, with a volume of 98,922 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workspace Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,116.88 ($14.69).

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 959.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Workspace Group Company Profile (LON:WKP)

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

