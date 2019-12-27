XEL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,452.00 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. During the last week, XEL has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. XEL has a market capitalization of $422,436.00 and $1,452.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000606 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001122 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XEL is xel.org . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

