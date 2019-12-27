Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Buys 192,308 Shares

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 192,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,537,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,769,639.43.
XIM traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.36. 165,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. Ximen Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.86.
About Ximen Mining
