Zacks: Analysts Anticipate City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 334,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,413. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $723.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 87.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,547,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 31.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

