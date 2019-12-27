Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.43 Million

Brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce $29.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.83 million and the highest is $31.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,786%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $101.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.01 million to $103.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $145.75 million, with estimates ranging from $136.78 million to $154.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of CPRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 69,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 10,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,772,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,338,468.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 956,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

