Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the highest is $2.81 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on FE shares. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.1% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.18. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.