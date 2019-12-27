Zacks: Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to report sales of $406.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $404.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $411.60 million. Welbilt posted sales of $406.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 46.20%. The business had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at about $135,031,000. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Welbilt by 178.5% in the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,764,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 56.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,707,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,225 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,323,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 630,725 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 752,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,517. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.