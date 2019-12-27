Zacks: Analysts Set $24.00 Price Target for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of EBMT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,285. The company has a market cap of $135.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

In other news, VP Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 260,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $103,617.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $30,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $289,618. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 236,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

