Zacks: Brokerages Expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s earnings. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

AVAL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,332. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 33.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 202,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.