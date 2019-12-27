Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report sales of $48.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.51 million and the highest is $49.90 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $51.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $198.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $198.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $205.48 million, with estimates ranging from $203.09 million to $207.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

VIVO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ VIVO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,044.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,257.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 710.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

