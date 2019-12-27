Zacks: Brokerages Set $76.00 Target Price for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $76.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tucows an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:TCX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.85. 30,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,476. The firm has a market cap of $632.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. Tucows has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, analysts predict that Tucows will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,246,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tucows by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,562,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,600,000 after purchasing an additional 305,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 156.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 24.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the second quarter worth about $3,843,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

