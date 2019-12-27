Zacks: Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $1.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fuel Tech an industry rank of 218 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTEK shares. ValuEngine lowered Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ FTEK remained flat at $$0.86 on Friday. 175,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,340. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 123,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

