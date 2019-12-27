Zacks: Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Ship Lease an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. B. Riley started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

GSL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 45,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,675. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $148.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. Global Ship Lease had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

