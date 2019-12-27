Zacks: Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Given $12.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.40) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Inspired Entertainment an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $150.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

