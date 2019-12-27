Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

IPHS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Innophos from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Innophos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

IPHS opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. Innophos has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $628.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. Innophos had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innophos will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $402,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innophos during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Innophos by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innophos by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Innophos by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Innophos by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

