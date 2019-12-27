Zacks: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $39.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Simulations Plus an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Simulations Plus stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 258,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.16 million, a PE ratio of 68.42 and a beta of -0.37.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $832,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,040,327 shares in the company, valued at $174,748,137.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 24.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at $1,353,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

