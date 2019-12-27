Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.16, 767,348 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 445,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZFGN. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 price target on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $41.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.56.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zafgen Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFGN. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zafgen by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zafgen by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

