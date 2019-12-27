Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zayo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Zayo Group reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zayo Group will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zayo Group.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $104,079.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,638.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 7,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $251,084.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,430.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,169 shares of company stock worth $2,117,486. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zayo Group by 8,400.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 1,100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Zayo Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZAYO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 70,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,804. Zayo Group has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

