Zeitcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.00 (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $105,124.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeitcoin alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Profile

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,245,910 coins. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.