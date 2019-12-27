Zel Price Reaches $0.0322 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Zel has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00380290 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00073625 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00085537 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002445 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000438 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000971 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 87,477,050 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

