Zero Trading Up 1.3% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Zero has a market cap of $547,917.00 and approximately $951.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Zero has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00382958 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00085196 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000438 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001444 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,764,340 coins and its circulating supply is 7,681,250 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

