Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.43.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $787,540.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,315.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,040 shares of company stock valued at $15,584,733 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,129. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.19. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $81.18 and a 12-month high of $133.52. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.