$0.18 EPS Expected for TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TiVo’s earnings. TiVo reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TiVo will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TiVo.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. The company had revenue of $158.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIVO. BidaskClub cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BWS Financial cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TiVo by 442.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,157,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,268 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in TiVo by 384.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 258,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TiVo by 74.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 185,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TiVo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TiVo by 59.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIVO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,648. TiVo has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

