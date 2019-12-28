-$0.25 EPS Expected for Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.32). Viewray reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

VRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Viewray stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Viewray in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Viewray in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Viewray by 4,390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Viewray in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the period.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

