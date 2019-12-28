$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.21. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $208,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 102.1% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECHO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. 506,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,351. The firm has a market cap of $569.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

