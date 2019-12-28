-$0.29 EPS Expected for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.64). Whiting Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,279.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 612.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 517,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 444,804 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 164.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 195,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLL traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.81. 6,410,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,265,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.