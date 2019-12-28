$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $43.26. 182,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 223,913 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75,066 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $383,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 121.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

