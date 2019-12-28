$1.45 EPS Expected for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.47. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $107,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $126,216.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,785 shares in the company, valued at $11,279,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,649 shares of company stock worth $2,710,884 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 679.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 311,015 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 70,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,991. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

