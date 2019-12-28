$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce earnings per share of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Autoliv reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALV. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.72. 270,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,124. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

