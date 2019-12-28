111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 111 an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of 111 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

YI traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 88,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. 111 has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.36 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 42.41% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. Equities analysts predict that 111 will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 111 were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

