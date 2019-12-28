$119.04 Million in Sales Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report sales of $119.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.80 million and the highest is $124.27 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $124.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $466.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $471.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $493.91 million, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $531.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

PVAC stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,334. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $446.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 10.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 27.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 22.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

