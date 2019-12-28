$141.98 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce $141.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.33 million to $144.40 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $137.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $439.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.93 million to $442.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $453.46 million, with estimates ranging from $442.63 million to $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCMI. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 234,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,376. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $572.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.78%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

