$165.70 Million in Sales Expected for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report sales of $165.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.80 million and the highest is $166.60 million. First Interstate Bancsystem posted sales of $153.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year sales of $646.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $649.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $658.03 million, with estimates ranging from $653.00 million to $662.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIBK. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.48.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,778 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $164,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,411.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $54,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $255,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,920,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,031,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 74,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

