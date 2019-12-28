1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (FIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

FIV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.23. 66,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,196. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

About 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

