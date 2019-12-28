1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (FIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
FIV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.23. 66,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,196. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.
About 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM
Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.