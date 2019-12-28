$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) will announce $280,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $1.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $1.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

ALPN traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,962. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $66.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

