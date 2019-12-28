$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will post $3.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.06 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

PWR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.82. 992,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,868. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.32%.

In other news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,884 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 621,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,220,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,806,000 after purchasing an additional 70,462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 38.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 512,376 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 122.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 796,195 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.