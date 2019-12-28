$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.27 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $12.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $12.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on MGM Resorts International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 79,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 295,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,797,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,645,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,244,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

