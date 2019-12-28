$68.73 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report $68.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.70 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $68.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $275.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $279.66 million, with estimates ranging from $271.60 million to $288.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBNC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

FBNC traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 88,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,721. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $450,801.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at $799,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

