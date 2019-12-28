ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $21.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.28.

ABB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. ABB had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ABB will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ABB by 54.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of ABB by 461.3% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

