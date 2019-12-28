Absolute (ABS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,143.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Absolute has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Absolute has a market capitalization of $25,173.00 and $2,143.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

