Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 362.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.3%.

NYSE AKR traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.83. 427,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,072. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

