Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Acasti Pharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

