Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Accuray has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.34 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,377 shares in the company, valued at $375,380.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $50,650.56. Insiders have sold a total of 80,839 shares of company stock valued at $219,417 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accuray by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Accuray by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Accuray by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Accuray by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Accuray by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.