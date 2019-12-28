Aladdin Market Capitalization Hits $9.75 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Aladdin has a total market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aladdin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitForex, TOPBTC and BITKER.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aladdin

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,380,078,328 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com . Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, BITKER and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

