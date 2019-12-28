Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALBO. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a market cap of $323.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.55. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 222,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

